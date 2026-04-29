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CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: When did board announce CBSE Class 12th result in the previous years? Check dates and pass percentage here.

CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage (Photo Credit: Representational Image/X)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 12th result download link soon at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th result will be announced on the official website, Digilocker, SMS, and schools. It is to be noted that neither the Board exam controller nor the other board officials have released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Result.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

Along with the scores, the board will release the overall pass percentage and gender-wise pass percentage, the number of students who appeared for the exam, and the number of students who passed the examination. Several students are taking to X and tagging the CBSE’s official webpage to announce the result date and time. Students are advised to remain disciplined and not to be impatient.

When were CBSE Results declared in 2025, 2024?

But have you ever wondered when the results were announced in 2025, 2024, and 2023? Well, go through this detailed article to know. Students can now access their results online via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and the official CBSE websites.

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2025: The CBSE announced the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2025 on May 13. The pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by over 5 percentage points. The pass percentage of girls was 91.64 per cent, while for boys, 85.70 per cent.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

2024: The CBSE declared the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2024 on May 13.

2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) declared the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2024 on May 12. The overall pass percentage recorded for Class 12 was 87.33%. The pass percentage of girls stands at 90.68 %. The pass percentage of boys stands at 84.67%.

How to Check CBSE Result?

The CBSE Result can be checked in multiple ways. One way is to check through the official website. Here’s how to do it.

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the result link: Find the link that reads,” Download Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Enter credentials: Once you have clicked on the link, you will be advised to enter your login details. This would be your roll number, roll code, admit ID, and others. Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear: Your CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future reference.

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