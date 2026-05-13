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CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: Girls Outshine boys; 88.86% Girls pass

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: Girls Outshine boys; 88.86% Girls pass

The CBSE Class 12th result has been announced for Science, Arts, and Commerce.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Wednesday declared the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the board examination can access the CBSE Class 12th Result at cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and web.umang.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th result has been announced for Science, Arts, and Commerce.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations has been recorded at 85.20 per cent. Students can access and download their marksheets from the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. This year, girls have outshone boys. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 88.86%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys was 82.13%.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce results declared; know how to check marks at cbse.gov.in

The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations has been recorded at 85.20 per cent. Students can access and download their marksheets from the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

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The CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage witnessed a decline in 2026 compared to the previous year. As per the official data, 17,80,365 students registered for the examination this year, of whom 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 cleared the exam. This brought the overall pass percentage down to 85.20 per cent.

Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 (Link 1)

Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 (Link 2)

Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 (Link 3)

In comparison, the overall pass percentage in 2025 stood at 88.39 per cent, with 14,96,307 students passing the examination. The latest figures indicate a decline of 3.19 percentage points year-on-year.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check marks at cbse.gov.in

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘results’ section.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Look for the link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 (Link 1)/Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 (Link 2)/Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026 (Link 3) .”

Enter the login details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

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