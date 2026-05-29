CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to begin today; over 4 lakh students applied for scanned copies

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner.

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CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer booksre-evaluation to begin today; over 4 lakh students applied for scanned copies(File Photo)

CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) declared the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 on May 13. Since the CBSE Class 12th result declaration, the board has been under scrutiny over tampering with results. In a post on X, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that there had been “massive tampering” in the CBSE results and accused the Centre of failing to ensure accountability. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the government had maintained silence despite the seriousness of the allegations.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters here, Pradhan said any lapses or negligence, whether within or outside the system, will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken in such cases.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to begin today; over 4 lakh students applied for scanned copies

The meeting came after the CBSE defended its digital evaluation system, saying the On Screen Marking System (OSM) process was backed by a “secure and robust IT platform”.

The board said that the platform has been “tested and certified through empanelled security audits” and is supported by a “robust digital infrastructure” with multiple quality checks and safeguards for secure scanning and processing of answer books.

Pradhan reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and a student-centric examination system, while assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously. The minister reviewed the progress of post-result services with a focus on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible and efficient for students.

He was apprised that nearly 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year, involving around 98 lakh answer sheets and nearly 40 crore scanned pages. So far, approximately four lakh students have accessed around 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal.

CBSE Class 12th result: Check data

To date, more than 4,00,000 students have submitted applications to view their answer papers, and more than 11,00,000 requests have been made for access to the answer papers. While several candidates are expected to review their papers only for reference, others may choose to apply for marks verification or rechecking after examining their answer books.

On Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital Evaluation system wherein answer books are made available on screen for evaluation purpose. In this system, actual answer books are scanned for evaluation.

Applications received for obtaining scanned copies of answer books: 4,04,319

Answer Books requested by students: 11, 31, 961

Answer Books furnished digitally: 8,98,214

What is the process of OSM?

In On Screen Marking system students write their exams on answer books which are scanned and evaluated digitally by Examiners on a Computer screen instead of Physically checking the copies

What is the difference between the traditional evaluation method and On Screen Marking?

There is no difference between traditional evaluation method and On Screen Marking system. In On Screen Marking, answer book is made available on monitor and mouse is used for award of marks. After the results came out, students took to social media to express their frustrations over poor marks, incomplete answer sheets, unchecked answers, blurry scans, and crashing portals when trying to access their answer sheets. The controversy gained traction when students and parents started posting screenshots online alleging that certain answer sheets were only partially marked or marked in the wrong way.

The controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 12 Results has now extended past simply the results themselves. Earlier, CBSE has faced criticism on a variety of fronts, including concern about technical glitches with the results; lack of transparency for online mark sheets (OSMs); alleged vulnerabilities in cybersecurity; confusion about how to access the answer sheets.

Additionally, a teenage hacker has added to the controversy by posting screenshots on social media purporting to show vulnerabilities within one of CBSE’s linked portals. In response, the CBSE clarified that the evaluation system had not been hacked, and that the screenshots were taken from a test platform using sample data.

How to apply for Re-Evaluation?