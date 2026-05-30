CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to open on June 1; Check fee, eligibility, key guidelines

CBSE said its post-result portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will now become operational from June 1, 2026,

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CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to open on June 1; Check fee, eligibility, key guidelines(File Photo)

Amid the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Results in May, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has landed in several controversies. Earlier, the CBSE Class 12th verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets was scheduled to be live by May 29. However, it got postponed. Now, CBSE has stated that its post-result portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will become operational from June 1, 2026. The move has been taken to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process”.

“In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation,” CBSE said in a press statement.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

Taking to X, previously Twitter, CBSE wrote, “Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline- 1800 11 8004 and Email- resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.”

The CBSE revaluation portal’s payment system was hit by a “malicious attack”, with around 50 students gaining unauthorised access, government sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Friday. A source citing PTI said, “There were some unauthorised attack on the portal. The payment gateway was with respect to HDFC… about 50-odd children had got in.”

According to the sources, the issue led to abnormal fee displays on the portal, where the payable amount in some cases fluctuated from around Rs 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000. “I think out of fun or out of mala fide intention, I think that one rupee was shown and then Rs 67-68,000. So, there were about 50 children in whose case the amount had changed,” the source said.

How to apply for Re-Evaluation?

Visit the official CBSE portal:

Click on “Verification of Marks” or “Re-Evaluation”

Enter your: Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID

Choose the subject you want to apply for

Select the questions you want re-evaluated

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

According to the press note published on May 15, a total of Rs 100 per subject will be charged for a scanned copy. Meanwhile, Rs 100 per answer book will be charged for verification of issues observed. On the other hand, Rs 25 per question will be charged for re-evaluation.

How was scanning done?

Answer books in a definite number were given for scanning in the Regional Offices of the CBSE. Scanning of answer books were done using lamp scanners where answerbooks did not need to be cut from the spine but could be scanned completely without any alterations.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refuted the claims about On-Screen Marking (OSM) being compromised, stating that the URL circulating on social media is different from the portal used for the evaluation of answer books.

Clarification Regarding Claim of Compromise of CBSE OSM Portal In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: https://t.co/cuLrvsxzOH was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026

What happens if marks change after re-evaluation?

Candidates must surrender their original Mark Statement cum Certificate. A revised certificate will be issued.

Can marks decrease after re-evaluation?

Yes, even a decrease of one mark will be implemented.

Who is eligible for re-evaluation?

Only candidates who have applied for scanned copies of their answer books can apply for re-evaluation.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th revaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to begin today; over 4 lakh students applied for scanned copies

Sharing an update on post-result support, CBSE said that it received 4,04,319 applications for obtaining scanned copies of answer books, 11,31,961 answer books were requested by students, and 8,98,214 answer books have been furnished by the Board digitally