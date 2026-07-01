‘This step will ruin thousands of lives’: Students slam CBSE after Class 12 supplementary exam delayed to July 28, citing fear of missing college admissions

Anxious students have taken to X that if the supplementary exam results are released in August, many colleges and engineering institutes may have already closed their admission processes by then.

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'This step will ruin thousands of lives': Students slam CBSE after board delays supplementary exam to July 28, cites fear of missing college admissions Image: X

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice on Tuesday, in which it stated that the Class 12th Supplementary examination will be held on July 28, 2026. At present, the submission of Class 12 LOC for the Supplementary Examination for the session 2025-26 has already commenced from Tuesday. The submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) is to be done through the PARIKSHA SANGAM link provided on the CBSE Website https://cbse.gov.in. This also means that CBSE has postponed the CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam from July 15 to July 28.

What has CBSE stated about the Class 12 supplementary exam?

Previously, CBSE, in a press release dated May 13, stated, “Supplementary examinations will be conducted on 15.07.2026. This would be a single day examination. Candidates who wish to improve their performance after passing main examinations and candidates who are placed in compartment category in the main examinations-2026, LOC will start from 02.06.2026.” Well, this decision has been strongly criticised by the students on the X platform.

Why are students calling the CBSE decision unfair?

With CUET UG results already declared and most universities announcing their admission cut-offs, students have expressed concern that if the supplementary exam results are released in August, many colleges and engineering institutes may have already closed their admission processes by then.

How are students reacting to the CBSE exam postponement on social media?

A user on X wrote, “COMPARTMENT EXAM ON 28TH JULY?? Seriously CBSE?? CBSE has totally lost its sanity today after it released the LOC forms to all the affiliated schools for registration of candidates for supplementary exams but postponed the date to 28th July from 15th July.. ”

“This step wouldn’t just delay the whole process of supplementary examination but ruin the lives of thousands to lakhs of children who wouldn’t be able to take admission in a college this year!! Either CBSE should prepone the date back to 15 July or issue a common notice through the education ministry to all universities to open and extend their counseling process by at least 20-30 days,” the post further reads.

Another user wrote, “plz don’t waste students 1 year grant them grace marks if we all believe in democracy.” Tagging CBSE’s official X account, another user wrote, “Yes, it will ruin many of students life.where they can’t get into any college by the time result get announced give us some solution.”

Please don’t waste our one year cancel compartment exam and grace us @cbseindia29 — Hne (@Hne1022532) June 30, 2026

Yes, it will ruin many of students life.where they can’t get into any college by the time result get announced give us some solution @cbseindia29 — Sachi (@Sachinttn06) June 30, 2026

Highlighting the same concern, a user wrote, “Yes I Gave CUET UG and Also For Taking Admission in DU. There Deadline Is 21 July Only What Will I Do.”

Yes I Gave CUET UG and Also For Taking Admission in DU. There Deadline Is 21 July Only What Will I Do @cbseindia29 — Shashank (@Shashanky7za) June 30, 2026

“Answer #CBSE, answer why are you not answering?” another netizen wrote.

Answer #CBSE, answer why are you not answering? — _ (@vairagyavirakti) June 30, 2026

A student posted on X, “Compartment/Improvement in only 1 subject. Many students couldn’t perform well due to the new OSM answer-writing pattern and now have no second chance. Please reconsider and allow Compartment/Improvement in 2 subjects.”

“COMPARTMENT EXAM ON 28TH JULY?? Seriously CBSE?? This step wouldn’t just delay the whole process of supplementary examination but ruin the lives of thousands to lakhs of children who wouldn’t be able to take admission in a college this year!!, other user added.

COMPARTMENT EXAM ON 28TH JULY?? Seriously CBSE?? This step wouldn’t just delay the whole process of supplementary examination but ruin the lives of thousands to lakhs of children who wouldn’t be able to take admission in a college this year!!@cbseindia29 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/TJhB3DojXX — -SUBHOM SARDAR- (@Subhom_Sardar) June 30, 2026

Echoing a similar concern, a student wrote, “Cbse really compartment/improving exam on 28th of July isn’t this too late what about the college admission? do you guys even care about students or not how much cruel this is”

Cbse really compartment/improving exam on 28th of July isn’t this too late what about the college admission? do you guys even care about students or not how much cruel this is @cbseindia29 — Kirti Bandil (@BandilKirti677) June 30, 2026

“Postponing the supplementary exam is unfair. Thousands may lose their college admissions because of this delay, despite being just one step away from qualifying. Revoke this decision or award grace marks/change the passing criteria to 33% only” a user added.

Postponing the supplementary exam is unfair. Thousands may lose their college admissions because of this delay, despite being just one step away from qualifying. Revoke this decision or award grace marks/change the passing criteria to 33% only. @cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp #cbse — Abhinet sharma (@abhinet_sharma) June 30, 2026

What are the criteria for appearing in the Supplementary Examinations 2026?

According to the CBSE’s official notice, the following category of candidates can apply for appearing in the

Supplementary Examinations 2026:-