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‘This step will ruin thousands of lives’: Students slam CBSE after Class 12 supplementary exam delayed to July 28, citing fear of missing college admissions

Anxious students have taken to X that if the supplementary exam results are released in August, many colleges and engineering institutes may have already closed their admission processes by then.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 1, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026
'This step will ruin thousands of lives': Students slam CBSE after board delays supplementary exam to July 28, cites fear of missing college admissions Image: X

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice on Tuesday, in which it stated that the Class 12th Supplementary examination will be held on July 28, 2026. At present, the submission of Class 12 LOC for the Supplementary Examination for the session 2025-26 has already commenced from Tuesday. The submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) is to be done through the PARIKSHA SANGAM link provided on the CBSE Website https://cbse.gov.in. This also means that CBSE has postponed the CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam from July 15 to July 28.

What has CBSE stated about the Class 12 supplementary exam?

Previously, CBSE, in a press release dated May 13, stated, “Supplementary examinations will be conducted on 15.07.2026. This would be a single day examination. Candidates who wish to improve their performance after passing main examinations and candidates who are placed in compartment category in the main examinations-2026, LOC will start from 02.06.2026.” Well, this decision has been strongly criticised by the students on the X platform.

Read more: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: LOC Registration Begins Today on Pariksha Sangam | Details inside

Screengrab of the notice published by CBSE on May 13, 2026.

Why are students calling the CBSE decision unfair?

With CUET UG results already declared and most universities announcing their admission cut-offs, students have expressed concern that if the supplementary exam results are released in August, many colleges and engineering institutes may have already closed their admission processes by then.

How are students reacting to the CBSE exam postponement on social media?

A user on X wrote, “COMPARTMENT EXAM ON 28TH JULY?? Seriously CBSE?? CBSE has totally lost its sanity today after it released the LOC forms to all the affiliated schools for registration of candidates for supplementary exams but postponed the date to 28th July from 15th July.. ”

“This step wouldn’t just delay the whole process of supplementary examination but ruin the lives of thousands to lakhs of children who wouldn’t be able to take admission in a college this year!! Either CBSE should prepone the date back to 15 July or issue a common notice through the education ministry to all universities to open and extend their counseling process by at least 20-30 days,” the post further reads.

Another user wrote, “plz don’t waste students 1 year grant them grace marks if we all believe in democracy.” Tagging CBSE’s official X account, another user wrote, “Yes, it will ruin many of students life.where they can’t get into any college by the time result get announced give us some solution.”

Highlighting the same concern, a user wrote, “Yes I Gave CUET UG and Also For Taking Admission in DU. There Deadline Is 21 July Only What Will I Do.”

“Answer #CBSE, answer why are you not answering?” another netizen wrote.

A student posted on X, “Compartment/Improvement in only 1 subject. Many students couldn’t perform well due to the new OSM answer-writing pattern and now have no second chance. Please reconsider and allow Compartment/Improvement in 2 subjects.”

“COMPARTMENT EXAM ON 28TH JULY?? Seriously CBSE?? This step wouldn’t just delay the whole process of supplementary examination but ruin the lives of thousands to lakhs of children who wouldn’t be able to take admission in a college this year!!, other user added.

Echoing a similar concern, a student wrote, “Cbse really compartment/improving exam on 28th of July isn’t this too late what about the college admission? do you guys even care about students or not how much cruel this is”

“Postponing the supplementary exam is unfair. Thousands may lose their college admissions because of this delay, despite being just one step away from qualifying. Revoke this decision or award grace marks/change the passing criteria to 33% only” a user added.

What are the criteria for appearing in the Supplementary Examinations 2026?

According to the CBSE’s official notice, the following category of candidates can apply for appearing in the
Supplementary Examinations 2026:-

  • (A) Compartment (1st chance) for Candidates appeared for 1st time in Class XII (&) their result is Compartment.
  • (B) Improvement of Performance (candidates passed after replacement of subject(s) in Main Examinations 2026).
  • (C) Improvement of Performance in 01 subject in class XII who passed in Main examinations 2026. List of permissible subjects (Annexure-4).
  • Compartment (3rd chance) students (who appeared in class XII for 1st time in exam-2025) can appear only as Private candidate. (A separate circular for Private candidates has also been issued and is available on CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.Only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for Supplementary Examinations, 2026. The schools will have to use their Affiliation Number as a user ID and the password already available with them for login to the system for submission of LOC. The following important information may be read and understood carefully:- Please note for compliance –
    Students who have appeared for the board’s examinations for session 2025-26 as regular students from CBSE
    affiliated schools and whose result has been declared as compartment should approach the school from which they have appeared in 2026 main examinations for sponsoring of their name for supplementary examinations.
  • Similarly, the schools shall also contact their students placed in the Compartment category and inform them about their candidature for the supplementary examinations.
  • c) Also, the schools shall inform their candidates if declared pass but wish to improve their performances in 01 subject in Class XII (Only for candidates who passed in the 2026 Main exams) their names may be added.
  • Schools should submit LOC for all the students placed in the Compartment category even if they are unable to contact the students. Non-submission of the name of the student will cease the opportunity to appear in the supplementary examinations.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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