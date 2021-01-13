New Delhi: Class 9th and 11th students attending schools affiliated to CBSE have expressed apprehension on appearing for exams in the offline mode due to the ongoing pandemic. Taking to Twitter, many students have requested Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold CBSE class 9 and 11 exams in an online mode, trending #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th on the social media platform. Also Read - UP 2021 Board Examinations Likely To Be Held Between These Months, Check Details Here

"#OnlineExamsfor9thand11th For the class 11, whole year Online Classes have been taken, but now at the end why CBSE Schools are taking the exams in the offline mode. With having all the facilities to conduct the exams online. @nidhiindiatv@cbseindia29," one Bhavya said in a tweet.

Another Twitter user said, "#PahleJaanFirGyan #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th pls sir. If all the meetings are going online nowadays then why should the health of students be compromised, pls sir we want online exams. pls sir we trust you and know u will listen to us @DrRPNishank @narendramodi."

We like #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th studied online for the whole session, it's quite of an anxiety to prepare for the offline exams. Our parents are not willing to send us to school. They simply do not wish to risk our health. A humble request to conduct online exams.@DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/GB1p8xt5vq — Akshaj_7227 (@7227Akshaj) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, CBSE students have been earnestly waiting for the board to announce that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 datesheet. Speculations are rife that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January. Notably, the exams will be held from May 4 till June 10. An official notice on CBSE’s website says that the date sheet for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon. Students can keep an eye on the official website of CBSE, i.e. cbse.nic.in, and on the official social media handles of Pokhriyal.