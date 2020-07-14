CBSE Class X Results 2020 Latest News: A day after declaring the results for Class XII students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said it will declare the class 10 results on Wednesday (July 15) at 11 AM. Also Read - CBSE X Result 2020 Tomorrow: How to Check Pass Percentage; Get Your Marksheet Via DigiLocker

Once the results are out, students can access their scores on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Tomorrow, Confirms HRD Minister

As per updates, the CBSE will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today or Tomorrow? Here's What Board Official Says

How check CBSE Class 10h Results 2020

1) First go to the official results link at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Click on the next page and then enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

3) After submitting details, check your CBSE Board results for class 10th

4) After your results appear, download and take a print for reference

How check CBSE Class 10h Results 2020 through Apps

DigiLocker App: Students can check their score on DigiLocker app. The detail account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with the CBSE. To access this facility, students should download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store.

UMANG app: Students check their results on the UMANG app apart from the digi-locker facility. The UMANG app is available for android, iOS and Windows-based smartphones. The app is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones.

E-mail: There is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results, but the complete results have been sent to all schools. Students can check on official email IDs created for each school students.

DigiResults: Besides, students can access their CBSE Class 12th results 2020 on Android mobile app DigiResults. This app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Microsoft SMS Organiser: The CBSE will also send the results to the students on their registered mobile number. To get the results in this facility, students need to download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app on which they will have to register themselves and get their scores through SMS.

No Merit List for Class 10 Results This Year

As the CBSE has decided to announce the CBSE Board Results 2020 on the basis of alternative assessment scheme, it will not announce any toppers list or merit list for class 10 results this year.