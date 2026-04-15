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CBSE Class 10 Results OUT! Check CBSE Board 10th Result Direct link for scorecard here cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Results OUT! Check CBSE Board 10th Result Direct link for scorecard here cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE has declared the results for Class 10: Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.

From Three-language formula from Class 6 to two levels of Maths, Science for Class 9: What is latest CBSE plan for 2026-27 academic session?

CBSE Class X Results OUT! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results. The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared. Here is how the students can check their marks for the CBSE Class X.

CBSE Class X Results OUT: Here’s how to check results

Results can also be checked through:

UMANG app (umang.gov.in)

SMS and IVRS services

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

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