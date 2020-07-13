CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results for classes 10th and 12th board examinations before July 16. Though, the CBSE has not announced any particular date on the same, the board had told the Supreme Court last month that the scores of the students will be out by July 15. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result to be Announced Soon, But Here's a New Twist

However, this year the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) won’t declare the merit list. “Coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic”, a senior board offical had stated.

Earlier, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which announced the ICSE and ISE Board Results 2020 on July 10, also chose not to release the merit list this year.

CBSE’s 10th 12th Evaluation Method

– For the students of both classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. Also Read – CBSE Board Results For Class 12, 10 Not Releasing on July 11, 13; Will be Announced Soon

-For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

-For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

-There are very few students of class XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance if they desire to do so. The result of these students will also be declared along with other students.

How to Check CBSE Result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th and 12th.

Can You Check Your Scores on Google?

CBSE hasn’t made any announcements in this regard as of now. Last year, the board had made arrangements so that students can download their results from Google.

How to Get Mark Sheet And Pass Certificate This Year?

Students can get CBSE mark sheet and pass certificate through Digi locker. They can get their DigiLocker username via SMS with credentials on their registered mobile number.

Those who do not have access to the mobile number registered with the board can also receive the soft copies of their certificates by signing up on DigiLocker.