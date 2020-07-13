CBSE Result 2020: Speculations are that the Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020 today. While the official announcement is still awaited, students waiting for their CBSE 10th and 12th Board Result must keep an eye on the official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class XII Result 2020 Declared at cbse.nic.in; Merit List, Pass Percentage Details Here

The CBSE has not given any confirmation as of yet on the result announcement in the next few hours and has said that the results will be declared within July 16.

As more than 30 lakh students, who appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board exam, sit at the edge of their chairs for the results, here are some key changes to keep in mind for the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020:

1. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many subject examinations to be held in March and April had to be cancelled.

2. As a result, the CBSE result will be decided on the basis of the number of exams held.

3. Students will be given a chance later to improve their scores.

4. How students will be marked in the cancelled subjects –

Students who have appeared in more than 3 subject exams, will be marked in the exams not conducted based on the best three performing subjects.

performing subjects. Students who have appeared in only 3 subject exams, will be marked in the exams not conducted based on the best two performing subjects.

performing subjects. In rare occasions, if the students have appeared for only one or two subject exams, they will be marked based on internal/practical and project assessment.

5. The CBSE will also not announce the Class 10th and 12th toppers list for the same reason.

6. Once the results are announced, the marksheets and certificates will be available online – digitally signed – through DigiLocker.

7. Students do not need to, and are advised against visiting their respective schools for queries regarding their result, marksheets, migration certificate etc.

8. The link for rechecking and re-evaluation will be made available a few days after the results are announced.

9. The results link will be available shortly on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

10. Alternatively, students can visit third-party websites like cbse.examresults.net or results.gov.in.

Keep your admit cards ready. Good luck!