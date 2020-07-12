CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations by July 15 but without declaring a merit list. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown on Cards? After States, is Centre Planning to Impose Total Shutdown? Read Complete Truth

Speaking to a leading portal, a senior board official asserted that coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Whenever announced, the results would be made available on cbseresults.nic.in. A few days back a circular stated that the CBSE Board results for classes 12 and 10 will be declared on July 11 and 13, respectively. The notice instantly went viral on social media. But the claim was rubbished by the board.

“A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates,” the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in a fresh statement.

Last month, the Supreme Court had accepted the draft notification issued by the CBSE in connection with the assessment scheme for the Board examination cancelled for Class 10 and Class 12.

The CBSE said that there are very few students of Class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects.

“Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so.

“Results of these students will also be declared along with other students,” said the draft notification submitted in the apex court.