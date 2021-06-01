BREAKING: The Central government on Tuesday decided against holding class 12 board exams. “It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” an official statement said. Also Read - Asking Students To Appear For Exams Amid Covid is Great Injustice, Says Priyanka Gandhi. What Do You Think?

According to the reports, the Class XII results will be made as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Prime Minister Modi, during the meeting said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Limited Subjects, Open Book Way Forward to Conduct Exams, Says RSS-Affiliate

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end, students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, All stakeholders need to show sensitivity” he added. Also Read - Alapan Bandopadhyay Retires as Bengal Chief Secretary, Appointed As CM Mamata's New Advisor