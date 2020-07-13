CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday released the result of class XII board examination. Students can access the results from three websites–cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE XII Result 2020 Declared: This is How You Can Improve Your Class 12 Scores

However, scores of 400 results are still awaited as the Board failed to compute their marks on basis of its assessment scheme. The Board has said that it will announce the result of these students later on on the official site of CBSE results at cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Declared; Board Official Confirms No Merit List This Year

What about Class X results

As the board had informed the Supreme Court that it will announce Class 10, 12 results by July 15, Class X students can expect their result in a day or two.

Notably, the board has announced class XII results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

How To Check CBSE Result 2020 Using DigiLocker App

Follow the steps to download CBSE marksheet and certificate from DigiLocker app:

Install the DigiLocker app from play store

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter the phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number.

Your CBSE marksheet and certificate will appear