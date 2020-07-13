CBSE Class 12 Results Latest News: bringing an end to the long wait of the students, the CBSE on Monday declared results for class 12 Board exams. Because of the COVID situation, the board decided not to release the merit list this year. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: Not Able to Access Score? Find Alternative Ways to Check Results

Even though the other toppers of CBSE 12th board 2020 are not known yet, Divayanshi Jain from Lucknow has scored 100% marks in the board exams.

A student of Navyuga Radiance Senior secondary school in Lucknow, Divayanshi has scored 600 out of 600 marks in the CBSE 12 board 2020 exams.

Her subjects for the CBSE 12th board exams include English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Economics, and Insurance.

Elated Divyanshi said the key to her success was daily revisions. She further added that she started preparing early for the CBSE 12 Board exams and made short notes for revision.

Notably, Divyanshi had appeared for all the papers for the CBSE board exam except for Geography which was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She is the second child of her parents and gave the credit of the success to her parents and teachers. Saying that she was able to follow systematic routine due to her parents, Divyanshi said these factors allowed her to focus on studies and score good marks.

As per updates from the CBSE, over 88.78 percent of students have passed the Class 12 exams 2020. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent in comparison to 2019 when 83.4 percent of students passed.