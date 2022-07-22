CBSE Class 10th Result DECLARED: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 10 board exam results today, July 22. Students can check their final scores at the official websites, at cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. They would need their roll numbers, school codes to log in and access their marksheets online.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result OUT: Toppers' List, Pass Percentage Here

Go to the official website of CBSE

Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’.

Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth then press submit.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Go to the SMS app on your mobile

Type a message in this format ‘cbse10 (space) roll number’

Now send it to 7738299899. Within no time your CBSE 10th marksheet will be sent on your mobile phone

CBSE 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER