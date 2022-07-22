CBSE Class 10th Result DECLARED: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 10 board exam results today, July 22. Students can check their final scores at the official websites, at cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. They would need their roll numbers, school codes to log in and access their marksheets online.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result OUT: Toppers' List, Pass Percentage Here
CBSE 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK
- Go to the official website of CBSE
- Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’.
- Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth then press submit.
- Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future use.
CBSE 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS
- Go to the SMS app on your mobile
- Type a message in this format ‘cbse10 (space) roll number’
- Now send it to 7738299899. Within no time your CBSE 10th marksheet will be sent on your mobile phone
CBSE 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER
- Visit the DigiLocker online portal
- Click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage
- Enter your name, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
- Submit the details and set a username.
- Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2022
- Click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the ‘education’ tab
- Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result
- Either enter your CBSE class 10roll number or your mobile number registered with CBSE
- The CBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen