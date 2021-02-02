CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the much-awaited date sheet for Class X and XII board exams on Tuesday. Students can download the date sheet from the board’s official website i.e, cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Tables 2021 RELEASE date and time, Complete Details Here

Students and teachers can expect a tight schedule as the examinations this year are starting from May 4 and ending on June 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what students can expect from the date sheet:

Less Gap Days: Generally, the board organises the examination for 50 days but this year the proposed timetable will be for 35 days. Thus, the number of gap days between the exams is likely to be less.

Shortest Date Sheet For Class XII Students: According to a report of Times Now, CBSE will try and conclude Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers of Class XII in the first two weeks due to the JEE Main 2021 examination, which is scheduled to begin from May 24.

Multiple Subjects on Same Day: To manage a smaller schedule, the board may conduct examinations of different subjects on the same day.

Follow These Steps to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

When Will Board Release Admit Cards and Results?

The admit card is likely to be released in April and the result will be announced by July 15.