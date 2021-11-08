CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards and exam guidelines for term 1 board exam on Tuesday, November 9. Once the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 is released, candidates can download the same from the official website —cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.Also Read - Explained: CBSE's OMR Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams

This year, the board is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. While the minor papers exams for Class 10 students would begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will commence from November 16. Major papers for class 10 and 12 will begin from Nov 30 and Dec 1 respectively.

Direct link to download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021

Step-by-Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Cards:

Log on to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future use

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Important Points Students Must Know