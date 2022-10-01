CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students. According to the official notification, the registration date for Classes 9, and 11 has been extended till October 15, 2022, without late fees. CBSE-affiliated schools can register their students of Classes 9 and 11 at cbse.nic.in. The Board has decided to extend the last date of uploading registration date for the 2022-23 academic session after considering the representations received from schools.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Today

"Considering the representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of registration data has been revised and the dates have been extended as given below," CBSE in an official notification said. For more details, check the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Registration for Classes IX and XI: Check Official Notice Here

Registration Fee For Class 9

The registration process can be done for classes 9, and 11 students with a late fee between October 16 to October 30. Indian students of Class 9 are required to pay Rs 300 as a registration fee. Meanwhile, students abroad are required to pay Rs 500.

Registration Fee For Class 11

Indian students of Class 11 are required to pay Rs 300 as a registration fee. Meanwhile, Class 11th applicants from abroad will have to pay Rs 600 for registration.

Training and sports fees

The training and sports fees for both Indian and abroad students is Rs 10,000. Visually impaired students are exempted from the payment of the registration fee for class 9 and class 11. The Schools affiliated with CBSE will have to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth, and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on the registration portal, it cannot be changed. For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.