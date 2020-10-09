CBSE Compartment 2020 Results: The wait is over! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the compartment exam results of classes 10 and 12 on its official website cbse.nic.in. Notably, the board was supposed to announce the CBSE compartment results on October 10 i.e. tomorrow. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Result 2020 to be Declared Tomorrow at This Time | Follow These Steps to Download

All those who appeared for the CBSE compartment exams 2020 are requested to visit the official website and check their scores. Also Read - CBSE Results 2020: Class 12 Compartment Exam Results to Be Declared by October 10

The overall pass percentage of the CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 is 59.43 per cent. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2020: Board Releases Hall Tickets For Class X, XII Students | Steps to Download And Important Instructions Inside

How to check CBSE Compartment Result 2020:

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results’ or ‘CBSE 10th Class Compartmental Results’

Submit the information required

Your CBSE 10th/12th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Students can also check their CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 results via the DigiLocker app on their mobiles. Or they can click on this direct link.