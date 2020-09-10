The Supreme Court Thursday said the CBSE would not be able to help much the students taking compartment exams for class XII this month as it would be the colleges and universities which will take their admissions for higher studies. Also Read - Will CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 be Held by September-End? Read SC's Ruling Here

The apex court said this while hearing a plea which has challenged the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to hold compartment exams on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees.

It is the colleges, universities and deemed universities which will be taking admissions of those students and the CBSE will not be able to help much the students taking compartment exams, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar told senior advocate Vivek Tankha, who was representing the petitioners.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, said this after Tankha argued that the CBSE may ask the colleges to give provisional admissions or wait till results are declared for compartment exams. Tankha said that compartment exams are scheduled from September 22 to 29 and by that time, admissions for various undergraduate courses would be over.

He said students taking compartment exams would not get admissions in colleges and their whole year would be wasted.

The senior advocate argued that the CBSE could not hold main exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to declare results based on some hybrid systems of evaluation and due to this, many students are facing compartment exams.

In the interest of students, who are almost five lakhs, taking compartment exams, something must be done, he said. The bench observed that compartment exams are being conducted perhaps three times in a year. The top court said around 87,000 students have failed and the solution does not lie with the CBSE.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Tankha said the Centre and states could be served with the copy of petition through standing counsel and attempts could be made to find an acceptable solution for such students. Don’t complicate it otherwise, it will not come up for hearing, the bench said. The apex court later asked the petitioners to serve the copy of the plea to the Centre and posted the matter for hearing on September 14.