CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct compartment exams of class 10 and 12 even with the ongoing health scare in the country. However, the decision is not going down well with the students as they have moved the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter.

These students who want the exam cancelled moved the Supreme Court and urged it take the suo motu cognizance of CBSE's decision. The petition was filed by Sandeep Saurav, the National General Secretary of All India Students' Association, on behalf of the students.

In their petition, they have opined that it is not a good time to hold exams as Coronavirus cases have been mounting in the country and this will only expose them to the deadly pandemic. They want the CBSE's compartment exams to be put on hold for now, and conducted only when the situation has normalised.

In support of their argument, they also gave examples of Bihar and Telangana board as they have cancelled all the examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It must be noted that the CBSE has not declared examination dates for compartment exams yet.