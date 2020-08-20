CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by a group of students demanding cancellation of CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2020. The top court has, however, permitted students to challenge the notification of the Central Board of Secondary Education on conducting the compartment exams in September. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: All India Students’ Association Writes to HRD Minister Seeking Cancellation of Exams | Check This Latest Update Here

Protests have been going on by students across the country against the CBSE's decision to conduct the compartment exams amid the COVID pandemic which not only increases the risk factor, but has also resulted in a lot of mental health issues like depression, stress and anxiety in these students.

Students had filed a petition earlier this month urging the Supreme Court to take the suo motu cognizance of CBSE's decision to conduct compartment exams. The petition was filed by Sandeep Saurav, the National General Secretary of All India Students' Association, on behalf of the students.

It must be noted that the Board has not yet finalised on the examination dates for the CBSE Compartment Exams 2020, but confirmed that it will be held next month.

Earlier today, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) had flagged concerns regarding holding the compartment exams and also wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking its cancellation.

Students have demanded that the CBSE’s compartment exams be put on hold for now, and conducted only when the situation has normalised.