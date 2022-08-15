CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams today, August 15, 2022. Regular students can download the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Register For General Manager Posts at fci.gov.in Before This Date
The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day — August 23. The compartment examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols.
It is to be noted that the CBSE Admit Card is available for schools to download. Eligible students can collect their Compartment Exam admit cards from their respective schools. For the convenience of the school staff, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the CBSE hall tickets.
How to Download CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card?
- Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Pariksha Sangam Portal“.
- Under the Pariksha Sangam portal, click on the “Schools” option.
- Now, click on the link for ‘Pre-Exam Activities.’
- Look for the link that reads, ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’
- Enter the login credentials such as User ID(created at the time for Class 9th and 11th Registration), password, and security pin.
- Now, Click on the login option.
- Download the CBSE Compartment admit card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
The Board has declared regular CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results on July 22, 2022. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12th. The admit card for the private candidates is expected to be released soon on the website. As per the updates from the board, the duration of the CBSE exam for Class 10, 12 is for 2 hours from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.
CBSE Admit Card 2022: Check Important Instructions Here
- Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle.
- Candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with masks.
- Candidates will follow social distancing norms.
- All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.
- Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.
- Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit card.
- 15 minutes reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.
- For further updates, the students may visit www.cbse.gov.in.
Why Are Compartment Exams Held?
In the CBSE compartment exams, students are allowed to improve their performance in one subject. The CBSE said that the students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed subject.