CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams today, August 15, 2022. Regular students can download the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day — August 23. The compartment examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols.

It is to be noted that the CBSE Admit Card is available for schools to download. Eligible students can collect their Compartment Exam admit cards from their respective schools. For the convenience of the school staff, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the CBSE hall tickets.