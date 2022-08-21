CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the Compartment Exams 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th from August 23. Regular students can download the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official websites, cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The CBSE compartment examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in; 12th Pass Eligible
In the CBSE compartment exams, students are allowed to improve their performance in one subject. The CBSE said that the students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed subject.
CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Check Official Website to Download Admit Card
CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Check Exam Dates Here
- The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held between August 23 to August 29, 2022.
- The Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day, August 23.
How to Download CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card?
- Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Pariksha Sangam Portal“.
- Under the Pariksha Sangam portal, click on the “Schools” option.
- Now, click on the link for ‘Pre-Exam Activities.’
- Look for the link that reads, ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’
- Enter the login credentials such as User ID(created at the time for Class 9th and 11th Registration), password, and security pin.
- Now, Click on the login option.
- Download the CBSE Compartment admit card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Check Timing, Details here
As per the updates from the board, the duration of the CBSE exam for Class 10, 12 is for 2 hours from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date sheet and Admit card. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. For further updates, the students may visit www.cbse.gov.in.