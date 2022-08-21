CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the Compartment Exams 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th from August 23. Regular students can download the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official websites, cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The CBSE compartment examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in; 12th Pass Eligible

In the CBSE compartment exams, students are allowed to improve their performance in one subject. The CBSE said that the students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed subject. Also Read - Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Register For 3120 Posts From Aug 25| Check Salary Here

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Check Official Website to Download Admit Card

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Check Exam Dates Here

The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held between August 23 to August 29, 2022.

The Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day, August 23.

Direct Link: Download CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card

How to Download CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card?