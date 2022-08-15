CBSE Compartment Exam Preparation Tips: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the compartment exam for classes 10 and 12 from August 23, 2022. Earlier today, the Board released the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 for regular students. School Authorities can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website at www.cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The CBSE compartment examination will be conducted at various exam centres in offline mode with all Covid protocols.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 71 Posts From Aug 17| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

In the CBSE compartment exams, students are allowed to improve their performance in one subject. The CBSE said that the students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed subject.

With just eight days left for the exams, students are busy preparing for the papers. Here are some of the last-minute tips that will help students to score well in the compartment examination.

Revision of Topics

While preparing for the exams, it is important to revise all topics daily. As all chapters and subjects are important, hence it is best to divide your time equally for all subjects/ topics instead of focusing only on a couple of them. For any exam, revision acts as an important key factor.

Practice Mock Test/Solve CBSE Board Exam 2022 question paper

Solve previous year’s board question papers. Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. Solving CBSE Board Exam 2022 question paper regularly can help you analyze your preparation. You will be able to identify your mistakes and weak areas.

Read questions thoroughly

Many times, the candidates answer questions without reading them well. And that is where they make silly mistakes. The candidates are advised to read the question thoroughly. They should not loose patience at the time of attempting the paper.

Be Calm And Composed

With just eight days left for the board exams, it is essential for the students to stay calm and composed. All board exams have always had a ring of anxiety and nervousness on students. It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.

Follow Important Instructions Before Entering Examination Hall

COVID-19 Protocol: Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle. They will cover their nose, mouth, and nose with masks. Candidates will follow social distancing norms.

Reporting Time: Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

Reach the exam centre one hour before the reporting time. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card. Exam Duration/ Reading Time: The duration for each examination will be as given in the date sheet and Admit card. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper. For further updates, the students may visit www.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 – Highlights