CBSE Compartment Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit card for Class 10, Class 12 compartment exams. Those who have to appear for the compartment exams can download their admit card from the official website of CBSE— cbse.nic.in. Also Read - DU First Cut Off 2020 to be Released on This Date | Here Are The Details

The board had already released the datesheet for compartment exam on the official website. Click here for the full schedule Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision on Exams Delayed, SC to Hear Matter Next on September 14

The Compartment exam for both Class X and XII will begin from September 22 and end on September 28 and September 29, 2020 respectively. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: Dates Out | Check Complete Timetable Here

Follow these steps to download compartment exams admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020 for Class X or Class XII

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new PDF file

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a print out for further need

All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle and water bottle.

All the candidates will cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth.

3. All candidates will follow Physical distance norms.

4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions on Covid-19.

5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.

6. All instructions issued in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

7. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card.

8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card.

9. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 A.M. – 10.15 A.M.

10. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M. 11. From 10.15 A.M. – 10.30 A.M. (15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper.

12. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.

13. In addition to theory Examination given above, there will also be practical examination in respect of those candidates who have failed in practical in a subject involving practical.

14. Candidate appearing for the Compartmental Examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed in practical.

15. Candidate examination in respect of private candidate will be held at the theory examination centre unless otherwise notified.

16. Private candidate should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centers for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 28th September, 2020.

17. Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates