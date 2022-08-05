CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam date sheets. As per the date sheet, the CBSE compartment exam 2022 will be held from August 23. The board said the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam 2022 will be over on August 29, while the Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day — August 23. The board said that the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams will be held on the syllabus of term 2 exams.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: NTA Makes Big Announcement, Says CBSE Compartment, Private And Patrachar Students Can Appear For Exam Before Declaration of Results

As per the updates from the board, the duration of the CBSE exam for Class 10, 12 is for 2 hours from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Moreover, 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to go through the question paper.

The regular CBSE Class 10, 12 result was announced on July 22, 2022. This year in Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%.

Class 10 CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

Class 12 CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

Just like the regular exams, the CBSE compartment examination will be conducted at various exam centres in offline mode with all Covid protocols.

In the CBSE compartment exams, students are allowed to improve their performance in one subject. The CBSE said that the students offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve the performance in the failed subject.

Here’s How to check CBSE compartment exam schedule