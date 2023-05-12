Home

CBSE Compartment Exam To Be Called Supplementary Exam Now

CBSE Board Exam 2023: While Class 10 students will get an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject.

CBSE Results 2023: Students can also check CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results on DigiLocker and other platforms.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: In a bold step, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to change the nomenclature of the ‘compartment’ exam to ‘supplementary’ exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020, a senior official said on Friday. The CBSE has also decided to offer more opportunities to students to improve their performance in board exams.

“As per recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplementary exam. Students will be provided more opportunities to improve their performance in supplementary examinations,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While Class 10 students will get an opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class 12 students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject. “For students who are placed in the supplementary category and those who wish to improve their performances, the exam will be conducted in July and the dates will be announced soon,” he added.

Earlier today, CBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 Board results. Candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to check and visit the official website of CBSE.

(With Inputs From PTI)

