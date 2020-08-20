CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: After students protested against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s decision to conduct compartment exams of class 10 and 12, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has now flagged concerns regarding holding the exams. They have also written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking cancellation of the CBSE Compartment Exams 2020. Also Read - Give One-Time Relief to Students Who Failed in Classes 9, 11: SC Issues Notice to ICSE

In the letter, the association has said that the state of uncertainty and confusion amid the ongoing COVID pandemic has resulted in a lot of mental health issues like depression, stress and anxiety in these students. They have also cited financial woes being faced by many families across the country and lack of resources that can make students unequipped to appear for CBSE Compartment Exams 2020. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020: Assam Makes Mother Tongue Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in All Schools

It must be noted that the CBSE has not declared examination dates for compartment exams yet. However, they are supposed to be held in September. Also Read - CBSE 12th Optional Exam 2020 in September? Check The Latest Notice, How to Apply Here

We have sent letters to the CM and Edu Min of all the states highlighting the plight of the students.

We have made a formal request for an appointment as well.

We hope to hear soon from the respective offices.#CancelCompartmentExam#CBSE_ShameOnYou #IAmAgainst_ExamsInCovid pic.twitter.com/fhIeQYH6At — AISA (@AISA_tweets) August 15, 2020

The students had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter. These students who want the exams cancelled had urged the Supreme Court to take the suo motu cognizance of CBSE’s decision to conduct compartment exams. The petition was filed by Sandeep Saurav, the National General Secretary of All India Students’ Association, on behalf of the students.