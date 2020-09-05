CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced compartment exams dates for class 10 and class 12. The compartment exams for both the classes will begin September 22 onwards. Also Read - Will CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 be Held by September-End? Read SC's Ruling Here

“Candidate examination in respect of private candidate will be held at the theory examination centre unless otherwise notified. Private candidate should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centers for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 28th September, 2020,” the official notice said. Also Read - 'CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Will be Conducted in September,' Says Supreme Court, Dismisses Students' Plea

Check the dates for CBSE Compartment Class 10 Exams 2020 below: Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: All India Students’ Association Writes to HRD Minister Seeking Cancellation of Exams | Check This Latest Update Here

Check the dates for CBSE Compartment Class 12 Exams 2020 below:

Regulations for CBSE Compartment exam 2020:

1. All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle and water bottle.

2. All the candidates will cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth.

3. All candidates will follow physical distance norms.

4. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions on Covid-19.

5. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.

6. All instructions issued in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

7. Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card.

8. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card.

9. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10:00 am to 10:15 am.

10. Question paper will be distributed at 10:15 am.

11. From 10:15 am to 10:30 am (15 minutes), candidates shall read the question paper.

12. At 10:30 am. candidates will start writing the answers.

13. In addition to theory Examination given above, there will also be practical examination in respect of those candidates who have failed in practical in a subject involving practical.

14. Candidate appearing for the Compartmental Examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed in practical.

15. Candidate examination in respect of private candidate will be held at the theory examination centre unless otherwise notified.

16. Private candidate should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centers for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 28th September, 2020.

17. Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.