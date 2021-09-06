New Delhi: In a major relief for the students appearing for CBSE Private, Patrachar and 2nd Compartment exams for Class 12, the Supreme Court on Monday clarified that these students can apply for higher admissions under the UGC and AICTE provisionally even before their results are declared, reported livelaw.in. It is of course subject to undertaking to produce their results before the concerned college within one week of the declaration of results.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Refuses To Postpone Medical Entrance Test | Highlights

The apex court passed this order based on the submissions made by the counsels of UGC and AICTE that such students can make provisional applications for admissions. The SC also recorded the undertaking made by the counsel of CBSE that the results will be declared before September 30.

A Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar was hearing a writ petition filed seeking directions to CBSE to declare results of Class XII Private Patrachar/2nd Compartment Students expeditiously. Advocate Anjaneya Mishra, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that nearly one lakh students are taking the 2nd Compartment, Private and Patrachar exams. He added that many admissions to colleges have already opened and hence the petitioners are apprehensive of losing out seats before the declaration of their results.

Based on the submissions made on behalf of UGC and AICTE, the bench dictated the following order: “The principal grievance of petitioners is that CBSE may delay announcing of results of Class XII Private, Patrachar and 2nd Compartment students resultantly denying them admission for higher studies. The counsel for CBSE on instructions stated that results of all students including Private, Patrachar and 2nd Compartment Students will be declared before 30 September as undertaken before this Court on an earlier occasion. That position is reiterated and recorded.”