CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 on Saturday. Those who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website— cbseresults.nic.in

Once the results are declared, a direct link to check and download the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 will also be provided. Results are expected to be announced by evening, said reports.

Earlier, the CBSE had informed the Supreme Court that the results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by October 10. The University Grants Commission (UGC) said that its admission process will close by October 31, which shall give enough time for students to apply for admission in varsities.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results’

Submit the information required

Your CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference