CBSE Compartment Result 2023 For Class 10, Class 12 To Release Soon, Check List Of Websites To Check

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 from the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Updated: August 1, 2023 12:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The CBSE Compartment Result 2023 date and time have not officially been announced by the board.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 soon. Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 from the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in. A student will have to enter his/her roll number to access CBSE Compartment Result 2023. The CBSE Compartment Result 2023 date and time have not officially been announced by the board. However, it is expected that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board supplementary result will be declared by this week.

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result

  • Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.”
  • Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Step 4: Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enroll in undergraduate programmes.


CBSE Compartment Exam 2023: Passing marks

Students who have failed to secure the minimum passing marks in two of the five subjects of Class 12 or Class 10 examination were eligible to appear for the CBSE compartmental exams. Students will now have to secure the minimum passing marks in the CBSE compartmental exam 2023 or else they will have to reappear for the exam next year.

CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Class results 2023 were declared on May 12. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) examinations on, May 12, 2023. Over 44,000 Class 12 students and more than 22,000 in Class 10 score above 95 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

