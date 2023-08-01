Home

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 12th Compartment Result Released, Link Here

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check Class 12th results on board websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

For the WBJEE Counselling 2023, candidates need to keep their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets handy along with date of birth proof.

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the Class 12 Compartment exam results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now go to board websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in and check it. The candidates must note that they will have to use the roll number, school number and admit card ID to download it.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22 and the Class 12 exam took place on July 17. Class 10th Compartment result are expected in a few days.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment results 2023: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Go to results.

Click on the class 10th and 12th result links.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check the results and save the page for future reference.

