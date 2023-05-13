Home

Education

CBSE Counselling 2023: Board Begins Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling, To Continue Till May 27

To avail these services, students can dial a toll free number 1800-11-8004 from any part of the country, which will give centralised access to CBSE tele-counselling helpline.

CBSE Results 2023: With the announcement of CBSE results, the Board will start ‘post-result annual psychological counselling’ from today, 13th May which will continue till 27th May. For the last 25 years, CBSE has been providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results in two phases respectively.

A total of 59 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for Class 10, 12 students through the tele helpline service. Out of these, 53 are from India, and six experts are from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

CBSE TELE-COUNSELLING HELPLINE

CBSE Counselling 2023: Toll-Free Access, Official Website

In addition, the counselling link on the CBSE website provides multiple ways for stakeholders to access information and support.

