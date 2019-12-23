CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website cbse.nic.in.

Additionally, candidates have the option to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. However, it is open to challenge for a week, following which a final answer key will be released.

Steps to access CBSE CTET 2019 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET December 2019’

Step 3: On the next page, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: A PDF file with the answer key will appear next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future reference

You can also click here to access the login page directly.

The recruitment exam was held on December 10 at examination centres in 110 cities of the country. A total of 28.32 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The online application process for the exam took place between August 19 and September 30.

Through this exam, posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools etc. will be filled.