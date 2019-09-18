CBSE CTET 2019: The application for the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 will close on Wednesday, i.e., September 18. Therefore interested candidates are advised to apply soon at the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Follow the steps below to apply for the CBSE CTET 2019:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Apply Online.’

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details in the application form. Do not forget to note down your registration number or application number.

Step 4: Upload the required scanned documents including your signature and latest photograph.

Step 5: Now pay the exam fee either through debit card, credit card or e-challan.

Step 6: Generate the confirmation page and take a print out of it for future reference and record.

Note: The CBSE has also come up with desk help to help the candidates. If the candidates face any issue with downloading the confirmation page, they can ask for help from the CBSE helpdesk.