New Delhi: In what will come as a source of major relief to many, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submitting the online applications for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019.

The deadline, which was earlier September 18, has now been extended by a week, i.e September 25. Similarly, the last day to pay the exam fees has been extended to September 30, till 3:30 PM; earlier, the exam fees could be paid till September 23, 3:30 PM.

The online application process began on August 19.

How to submit online application form for CBSE CTET 2019:

Step 1: Long on to www.ctet.nic.in, which is the official website of CTET

Step 2: Go to and click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Fill the online application form and note down the registration/application number

Step 4: Upload scanned images of the latest photograph and signature

Step 5: Use debit/credit card, net banking or e-challan to pay exam fees

Step 6: Print the confirmation page for record and future reference

The CBSE CTET 2019 exam will be held on December 8 in 110 cities across the country.