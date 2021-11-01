CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is likely to announce CTET Admit Card 2021 in the first week of December. Eligible candidates can now check the latest information about CTET exam on the official website which is ctet.nic.in. According to the latest updates, the official notice about the date of admit card issuance will be announced at the earliest by the CBSE Board.Also Read - West Bengal Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 Schedule Out; Check Details Here

The CTET admit card 2021 is expected to release on the first week of December on the official website ctet.nic.in.

A candidate must carry the CTET admit card 2021 to the examination hall.

All candidates must download the CTET Admit card 2021 from the official website.

A candidate must contact the CTET Helpdesk in case of any discrepancy.

Those candidates who fail to bring the admit card to the examination hall, will not be permitted to give exams.

In order to verify the candidate’s identity, the Invigilator will check the CTET Admit card.

