New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the answer key for the Central Teacher's Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 anytime on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2021 exam will be able to view the answer key on the official website – ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2021 was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 135 cities across the country. Candidates were given a set of guidelines to follow for the CTET 2021 exam as organisers took extra precautions and made social distancing one of the priorities in the process.

CTET 2021 candidates were also given a chance to choose the exam city as per their preference.

Here are the steps to download the CTET 2021 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “CTET Answer Key 2021” link

Step 3: Enter the CTET 2021 application number, date of birth and security PIN mentioned in the captcha

Step 4: Submit and check the CTET Answer Key 2021

Step 5: Download the CTET 2021 answer key and keep it for future reference.

CTET 2021 examination was held in two phases. Paper–1 is for teacher eligibility for class 1 to 5, while Paper–2 is for teaching class 6 to 8. Over 22 lakh candidates appeared in CTET 2021 examination out of which around 12 lakh appeared in Paper 1 and approximately 10 lakh appeared in Paper 2.