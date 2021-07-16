The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application form online by July 20, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the smooth completion of application process. Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website ctet.nic.in to get regular updates. This year, owing to the covid situation in the country, the application process got delayed, otherwise, the process usually begins in June.Also Read - CTET: CBSE Makes Big Announcement, Extends Validity of Certificate from 7 Years To ….

As per reports, the number of candidates applying for CTET this year will be less. The reason behind the same could be that the validity of CTET as well as all the other TET certificates has been increased to a lifetime.

For the convenience of the CBSE CTET 2021 students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Find the ‘Apply Link’ on the homepage itself.

Fill up their personal and contact details and provide a strong password.

Upon completing the registration, candidates can fill the CTET Online Application Form.

They will have to upload scanned images of their photograph and signature and pay the CTET application fee.

After successful payment, the CTET confirmation page will be generated.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates willing to apply must have passed their 10+2 or have a graduation degree with 50 per cent aggregate marks. Two-year diploma in Elementary Education (D.El. Ed)/B.Ed/BTC, etc. The minimum age limit to apply for CTET 2021 is 18 years. There is no upper age limit as such.

Important Details: