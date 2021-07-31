New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday changed the examination pattern for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the latest updates from the CBSE, the question papers this year will be prepared to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking within the present CTET syllabus and question paper format. Moreover, the CBSE said that the CTET examination will be conducted in online mode this year.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely to be Declared on THIS Date at cbseresults.nic.in. Read Details

"In a bid to enhance the quality of a candidate entering the teaching profession, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 will now be conducted during December 2021/ January 2022 in online mode," the CBE said in an official notice.

The CBSE said that the online mode will motivate futuristic teachers to become computer literates and it will also prevent the wastage of paper on account of printing of question papers and OMR sheets.

As per the updates from the CBSE, the syllabus has also been revised. This has been done with a view to inculcate better test material in terms of content and pedagogy.

“A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints, and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination,” the CBSE said.

The revised syllabus will help to assess candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, understand candidate’s pedagogic content knowledge, the knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept.

According to the revised rules, the CBSE CTET examination would be conducted with all Covid protocols and the candidates would be able to attempt online mock tests at CBSE’s facilitation centres in their respective districts.

The CBSE further added that the details on the submission of online application and examination dates would be available in due course of time. The CBSE said it will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the Candidates will be able to take an online mock test for free.