CBSE CTET 2021 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that it will hold the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. As per the last statement from CBSE, the test will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate.

However, candidates preparing for the CBSE CTET exam 2021 will get all the detailed information on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in from September 20.

Giving further details, the CBSE stated that the details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the website.

The CBSE added that the aspiring candidates will have to apply online only through the CTET website. The application process will start from September 20 onwards and the last date for submitting the application is October 19.

CBSE CTET 2021: Exam fee

In the statement, the CBSE said that the application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1,000 for only Paper I or II whereas it will be Rs 1,200 for both the papers. For ST or SC categories and differently-abled persons, the fees for Paper I or II will be Rs 500 and Rs 600 for both papers.

CBSE CTET 2021 in 20 languages

The CBSE said that the CTET exams will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate. Further details about the exam would be available on CTET official website from September 20.