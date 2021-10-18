New Delhi: The online application form submission for the CBSE central teacher eligibility test (CTET) will close tomorrow, October 19. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website, ctet.nic.in to fill the CTET 2021 application form.Also Read - CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exams 2021-22: Datesheet For Term-I Exams to Release Tomorrow | BIG Updates For Students

The last date to pay the application fee is October 20, 2021 by 03:30 pm. Upon the conclusion of the application process, the CTET 2021 application form correction window will open from October 22, 2021 to October 28, 2021.

The CTET will be held between December 16 to January 13, 2022. The exam will be held in computer-based mode in two shifts with each shift of 2.30 hours duration.

All questions in CTET will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories, and there will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate.

CTET 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET 2021 registration link

Fill in the online application form and note down registration no./application no.

Upload scanned images of latest photograph and signature

Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Print confirmation page for record and future reference

CTET 2021: Exam criteria

CTET 2021 exam is going to be held at two levels:

Paper 1 for Primary (Class 1 to V) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary (Class VI to VIII). Paper 1 is going to have 150 questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Science. Similarly, Paper-II is going to have 150 questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science or Social Science. The candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete Paper 1 and 2. Upon successfully qualifying for the exam, candidates will receive a CTET certificate with a validity of a lifetime.

CTET 2021: Application fee

The CTET application fee for General category candidates willing to apply for a single paper is INR 1000 and INR 500 for SC/ST candidates. However, the candidates who wish to appear for both the papers at the same time have to pay INR 1200 and INR 600 if they belong to unreserved and SC/ST category.