CBSE CTET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for CBSE CTET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the online correction form link for CBSE CTET 2021. The candidates can now check the online correction form on the official website of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The registration process was closed on October 25, 2021.

Here are some of the important details of the examination:

The examination will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022

The examination will be held in two shifts.

First shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon

Second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm

Direct Link For Online Correction Form

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can make the changes in the form:

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. Click on CBSE CTET 2021 online correction form link available on the home page. Enter the login details Click on submit. Make changes in the application form and click on submit. Your changes have been submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories.