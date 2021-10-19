New Delhi: CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode (Computer Based Test), the board confirmed on Tuesday. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at ctet.nic.in. Earlier, the CTET 2021 application process was scheduled to conclude today, October 19.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht And Vidhi Pandya Evicted But Was This Elimination Fair?

CBSE had earlier said the admit card of the exam will be issued on the first week of December and the result will be declared on February 15 next year.

The board said that it had created one more examination city in Leh for the convenience of aspirants. Candidates who've already applied for CTET- Dec 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in online application form can do so from October 28, 2021 to November 3, 2021.

It has also allowed candidates with Post-Graduation with a minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed to apply for CTET-December, 2021 as per eligibility criteria given in NCTE notifications released on October 13.

CTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download and save the application form for further use

CTET 2021: Documents needed to apply

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Certificate of highest qualification

— Aadhaar Card

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

CTET 2021: Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 while for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, it is Rs 500. Those who wish to appear for both papers will have to pay Rs 1,200 for the unreserved category while the reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 600.