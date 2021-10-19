New Delhi: CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test). The online application process for CTET examination was started from September 20, 2021.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Heatbroken, Unable to Process Shocking Mid-Week Eviction as Fans Trend 'Bring Back Donal'

One more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. Candidates who've already applied for CTET- Dec 2021 & wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in online application form can do so from October 28, 2021 to November 3, 2021.