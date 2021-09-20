CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to start the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 from today, September 20. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can apply for the CBSE CTET 2021 examination on the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. The candidates must note that the online application-process for CTET 2021 will conclude on October 19. Further, the online facility to pay the fee can be done till October 20 before 3.30 pm.Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021 To Start From Dec 16, Registration From Sept 20: Exam To be Held in 20 Languages

In a notice released in the month of July, CBSE said that the next CTET examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022 in online mode, which will motivate futuristic teachers to become computer literate. Also Read - CBSE Private, Patrachar, Compartment Students Must Get Admission Provisionally, AICTE Urges Higher Educational Institutes

“It will also save huge paper wastage on account of printing of question papers and OMR sheets. Online CTET examination compliant with strict Covid-19 protocols would ensure not only safety but would facilitate a faster processing and declaration of results. The CBSE will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) facility for attempting an online mock test,” read the official notice. Also Read - Will CBSE Provide Question Papers For Classes 9 And 11? Board Issues Clarification on This Viral Claim, Calls it Fake News

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of CBSE, ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘CTET 2021 application form’

Click on ‘Apply’

Create your login account and note down the registration number/application number

Fill in the application form in the prescribed format

Upload scanned images and complete the fee payment process

Click on submit.

Here are some of the important details of the examination: