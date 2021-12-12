CBSE CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday gave an important update for the candidates who are preparing for CBSE CTET 2021. The candidates who have not yet uploaded the correct images of photograph and signature for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam can complete the process till December 13.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2021 Has No Error: CBSE Issues Clarification Amid Complaints From Students, Teachers

“The CTET Unit has rejected images of photo and signature of some candidates which were not in proper format; such candidates were informed by sending message on their registered mobile number to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates have still not uploaded their correct images so their eAdmit cards are not issued,” the CBSE has said in a notification. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021: Psychology Paper Analysis, Answer Key Released; Experts Say Balanced, Good Scoring Paper

“These candidates have to upload their correct images immediately latest by 13/12/2021 failing which Admit card will not be issued in any circumstances and candidate will not be allowed to appear in examination,” the CBSE has added. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Answer Key 2021 Released by Experts: Here’s How Students Can Check

Important Details: