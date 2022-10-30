CBSE CTET 2022 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the registration process for the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) tomorrow, October 31, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the CTET Application form by logging into the official website — ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is November 24. CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in December 2022.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Direct Link Here

CTET 2022 EXAMINATION

CTET Detailed notification: to be released soon

to be released soon The online registration begins: October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022 Last Date to fill CTETapplication form: November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022 The fee can be paid up to : November 25, 2022

: November 25, 2022 CTET exam Date: to be released soon

CTET 2022 Application Fee

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.