CBSE CTET 2022 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the registration process for the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) tomorrow, October 31, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the CTET Application form by logging into the official website — ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application form is November 24. CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in December 2022.
CTET 2022 EXAMINATION
- CTET Detailed notification: to be released soon
- The online registration begins: October 31, 2022
- Last Date to fill CTETapplication form: November 24, 2022
- The fee can be paid up to: November 25, 2022
- CTET exam Date: to be released soon
CTET 2022 Application Fee
General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates are required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.